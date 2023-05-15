Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Up 18.9% in April

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daseke

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 27,982.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at $4,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 25.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at $2,268,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 65.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 984,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 390,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Price Performance

About Daseke

DSKE stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

