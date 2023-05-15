Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,364,000 after acquiring an additional 369,517 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000,000 after purchasing an additional 447,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 321,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.