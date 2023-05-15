Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 351.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Cue Health Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Cue Health stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Cue Health has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. Analysts expect that Cue Health will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cue Health by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cue Health by 89.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

