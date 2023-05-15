CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Down 29.3% in April

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 221,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,966. The firm has a market cap of $164.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSI Compressco in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

