Critical Analysis: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) & BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 22.22% 15.73% 1.09% BancFirst 40.57% 17.74% 1.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UMB Financial and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 BancFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

UMB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $83.80, suggesting a potential upside of 53.12%. BancFirst has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than BancFirst.

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. UMB Financial pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years and BancFirst has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. UMB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and BancFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.39 billion 1.91 $431.68 million $8.60 6.36 BancFirst $595.25 million 4.12 $193.10 million $6.41 11.63

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UMB Financial beats BancFirst on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services, and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate

