Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 922,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,993,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 8.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. On average, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 640,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 640,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,073 shares of company stock worth $784,391 over the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after buying an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,544,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

