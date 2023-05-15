Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Coty stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 335.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

