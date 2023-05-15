Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Down 31.0% in April

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 297,200 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.43.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.51). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

