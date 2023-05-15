Contrasting Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Achieve Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $5,760.00 952.79 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$42.35 million ($3.76) -2.19

Virax Biolabs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.5% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A Achieve Life Sciences N/A -385.47% -132.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Virax Biolabs Group and Achieve Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.06%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Summary

Virax Biolabs Group beats Achieve Life Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

