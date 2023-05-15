Contrasting Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) & Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy N/A N/A N/A Viant Technology -6.04% -4.42% -3.21%

Volatility & Risk

Locafy has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $5.27 million 1.75 -$3.69 million N/A N/A Viant Technology $197.17 million 1.44 -$11.91 million ($0.78) -5.91

This table compares Locafy and Viant Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Locafy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viant Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Locafy and Viant Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A Viant Technology 0 4 4 0 2.50

Viant Technology has a consensus target price of $6.36, indicating a potential upside of 37.90%. Given Viant Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Locafy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Locafy beats Viant Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

