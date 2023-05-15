Constitution Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,473,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,950,787. The stock has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.