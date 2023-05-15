Constitution Capital LLC Invests $248,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.15. 1,080,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,371. The company has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.59. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

