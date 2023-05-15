Constitution Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DE traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $371.94. The stock had a trading volume of 357,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,883. The firm has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

