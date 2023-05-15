Constitution Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Constitution Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1,035.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.16. The company had a trading volume of 298,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.01.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

