Constitution Capital LLC Buys 16,490 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.3% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,758,000 after purchasing an additional 462,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,523 shares of company stock valued at $32,907,391. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.95. 2,433,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,766,587. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $276.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.