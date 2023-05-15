Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Constellium Stock Down 1.1 %

Constellium stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. Constellium has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Constellium by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2,823.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,995 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 517.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,857 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

Further Reading

