Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wedbush

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $651.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, CFO James C. Malone bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,752.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.