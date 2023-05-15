CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $120.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. CONMED has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.62%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,744. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.