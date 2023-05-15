Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.26

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 50648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.13) to GBX 2,200 ($27.76) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.87) to GBX 2,130 ($26.88) in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.50) to GBX 1,675 ($21.14) in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,101.00.

Compass Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Featured Stories

