Comparing Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avantax and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Avantax alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avantax currently has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.15%. Given Avantax’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avantax is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

92.3% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 49.72% 5.32% 2.59% Jiayin Group 35.99% 186.95% 58.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantax and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.22 $420.25 million $8.05 2.61 Jiayin Group $3.27 billion 0.09 $171.03 million $3.23 1.78

Avantax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jiayin Group. Jiayin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avantax beats Jiayin Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Jiayin Group

(Get Rating)

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.