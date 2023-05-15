Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Stories

