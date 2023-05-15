Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 1,243 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,770 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $46.46.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

