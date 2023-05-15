Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases Shares of 8,497 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after acquiring an additional 914,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,659,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,100,000 after acquiring an additional 225,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. 772,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,714. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -80.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

