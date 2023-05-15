Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,215,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.72. 242,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,239. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $85.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

