Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.00. 893,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,649. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Barclays cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

