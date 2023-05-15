Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.9% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average of $129.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.