Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $842,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KHC traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

