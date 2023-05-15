Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $599,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,716,000 after purchasing an additional 632,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.78. 1,180,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,689. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

