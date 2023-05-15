Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after acquiring an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $232.84. The stock had a trading volume of 295,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,616. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.54.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

