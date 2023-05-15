Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.67. 1,933,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

