Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1,690.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 771.4% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $155.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.12%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Further Reading

