CLSA Lowers Block (NYSE:SQ) to Underperform

CLSA lowered shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Block stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.60 and a beta of 2.34.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,400. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

