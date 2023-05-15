Citigroup Trims Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Target Price to $1.00

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $0.98 on Friday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $467.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.45%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 684.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

