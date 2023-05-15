Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

CSCO traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.97. 2,841,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,943,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

