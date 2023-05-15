Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,195 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 1.4% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cintas worth $63,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.19. 29,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,918. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $478.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

