Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 828.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Cintas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $474.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.35. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $478.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

