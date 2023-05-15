Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $37.54 Million Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 229,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,540,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $159.15 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

