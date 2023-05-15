Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 331.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,899 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $116.58 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $295.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,258 shares of company stock valued at $57,022,118 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

