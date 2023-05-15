Cibc World Markets Corp Has $31.34 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 385.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.