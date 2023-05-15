Cibc World Markets Corp Has $26.31 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $161.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

