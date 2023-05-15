Cibc World Markets Corp Has $25.10 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,918 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.
In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
