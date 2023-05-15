Cibc World Markets Corp Has $21.07 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,805,000 after purchasing an additional 408,829 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,227.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 354,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,066,000 after purchasing an additional 339,730 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 229,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,042. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

