Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,533 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 543,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $112,870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,528 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 90,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Visa by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 41,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.22. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

