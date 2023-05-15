Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,079 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.33 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.57.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

