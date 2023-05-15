Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7,409.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157,836 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.68% of Western Digital worth $68,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Western Digital by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $34.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.69.

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.