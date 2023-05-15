Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 61,125 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

