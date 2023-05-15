Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

