Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 7,528 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.14 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

