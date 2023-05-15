Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $167.48 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

