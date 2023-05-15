Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.4 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $436.29 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $445.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.75.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock valued at $401,892,902. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

